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STAY by Yannick Alléno in Dubai

STAY by Yannick Alléno

About

A restaurant by a three-Michelin-star chef, serving haute French cuisine with delicacies such as foie gras and truffles.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Terrace
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Crescent Road (West) - The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai
+97144401010

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 00:00
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday18:30 - 00:00