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CÉ LA VI in Dubai

CÉ LA VI

About

A legendary restaurant in the heart of Dubai, offering Asian cuisine, signature cocktails, and stunning terrace views.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Tower 2 - Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai
+97145826111

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday12:00 - 03:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:30 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 03:00