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Asia Asia in Dubai

Asia Asia

About

An award-winning restaurant and lounge with Pan-Asian cuisine. With two locations in Dubai — Dubai Marina and Dubai Water Canal — it offers the finest flavors from the Far East to the Middle East.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Dubai Marina Mall, 6th Floor, Pier 7 - Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai
+97142765900

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday13:00 - 01:00
Sunday14:00 - 01:00