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Ossiano in Dubai

Ossiano

About

Restaurant with panoramic windows overlooking a huge aquarium. The cuisine focuses on seafood, with 10-18 course menus created by Chef Grégoire Berger for an unforgettable dining experience.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Crescent Rd - The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai
+97144260770

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 21:00
Friday18:00 - 21:00
Saturday18:00 - 21:00
Sunday18:00 - 21:00