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Coya in Dubai

Coya

About

Peruvian restaurant with a unique atmosphere and exotic dishes. The menu includes fresh seafood, ceviche and traditional anticuchos.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort - Jumeirah Beach Road - Jumeirah - Jumeirah 2 - Dubai
+97143169600

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:30
Tuesday12:30 - 00:30
Wednesday12:30 - 00:30
Thursday12:30 - 00:30
Friday12:30 - 00:30
Saturday12:30 - 00:30
Sunday12:30 - 00:30