Amazónico in Dubai
About
One of Madrid’s most celebrated restaurants now in the heart of DIFC. Amazónico Dubai is a three-story venue with a tropical atmosphere, vibrant cocktail bar, live music, and rooftop terrace. The menu blends Latin American and tropical cuisine with Asian and Mediterranean influences.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Живая музыка
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
DIFC Pavilion - Dubai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 03:00
Thursday 12:00 - 03:00
Friday 12:00 - 03:00
Saturday 12:00 - 03:00
Sunday 12:00 - 03:00