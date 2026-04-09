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Amazónico in Dubai

Amazónico

About

One of Madrid’s most celebrated restaurants now in the heart of DIFC. Amazónico Dubai is a three-story venue with a tropical atmosphere, vibrant cocktail bar, live music, and rooftop terrace. The menu blends Latin American and tropical cuisine with Asian and Mediterranean influences.

Features

Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Живая музыка
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Валет-паркинг

Contacts

DIFC Pavilion - Dubai
+97145713999
www.amazonicorestaurant.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 03:00
Thursday 12:00 - 03:00
Friday 12:00 - 03:00
Saturday 12:00 - 03:00
Sunday 12:00 - 03:00