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Drimnagh Medieval Castle in Dublin

Drimnagh Medieval Castle

About

A unique medieval Norman castle from the 13th century in the suburbs of Dublin, the only one in Ireland to retain a functioning, water-filled moat. This former fortress of the Barnewall family, restored in the 20th century, offers tours of the Great Hall, the dungeon, and a 17th-century style garden.

Contacts

Medieval Castle, Long Mile Rd, Drimnagh, Dublin, 12
+35314502530

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 15:00
Wednesday10:00 - 15:00
Thursday10:00 - 15:00
Friday10:00 - 12:00