Drimnagh Medieval Castle in Dublin
About
A unique medieval Norman castle from the 13th century in the suburbs of Dublin, the only one in Ireland to retain a functioning, water-filled moat. This former fortress of the Barnewall family, restored in the 20th century, offers tours of the Great Hall, the dungeon, and a 17th-century style garden.
Contacts
Medieval Castle, Long Mile Rd, Drimnagh, Dublin, 12
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 15:00
Wednesday10:00 - 15:00
Thursday10:00 - 15:00
Friday10:00 - 12:00