Leisure & Experiences in Dublin
The largest church in Ireland, the national cathedral of the Church of Ireland, built in the medieval Gothic style. It is a prominent historical landmark, known for having Jonathan Swift as its dean, as well as a venue for state ceremonies and concerts.
An interactive immersion into Ireland's musical history, offering 60–75 minute guided tours. You can see rare artifacts, including a unique collection dedicated to Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy, as well as learn stories about legendary Irish artists in the heart of Temple Bar.
A picturesque 32-acre public park in the prestigious Ballsbridge area of south Dublin. This popular recreational spot features a pond, tennis courts, sports pitches, a children's play area, and well-maintained pathways, created on the site of the Irish International Exhibition.
The restaurant offers high-quality steaks, oysters, and classic side dishes in a cozy setting. It is renowned for its excellent service and the quality of its meat.
The main art museum of the country, founded in 1854 and opened in 1864. The gallery houses an extensive collection of Irish painting and masterpieces of European art (17th–20th centuries).
The oldest art organization in Ireland, run by the artists themselves, and one of the leading contemporary art galleries in Dublin.
An interactive cultural space dedicated to the country's rich literary heritage. Located in the historic UCD Naughton Joyce Centre building, the museum offers unique exhibitions, including original manuscripts by James Joyce, multimedia installations, a café, and cozy gardens.
A unique medieval Norman castle from the 13th century in the suburbs of Dublin, the only one in Ireland to retain a functioning, water-filled moat. This former fortress of the Barnewall family, restored in the 20th century, offers tours of the Great Hall, the dungeon, and a 17th-century style garden.
A unique exhibition at Trinity College showcasing the Book of Kells (9th century), an illuminated manuscript Gospel featuring exquisite illustrations. Visitors view the ancient manuscript and the famous Long Room of the library, home to 200,000 books, immersing themselves in the history of Ireland.
A historic pub in the heart of Dublin. Inside, you’ll find an authentic interior: carved mahogany wood, mosaic marble floors, granite countertops, stained glass windows, and an impressive stuffed deer head above the bar. Guests can enjoy traditional Irish beer, local dishes, and live Irish music — an atmosphere that combines old Dublin elegance with warm hospitality.
An exquisite Art Deco cocktail bar from the 1930s. It is renowned for its timeless elegance, zinc bar counter, black marble floors, and an atmosphere of intimate coziness, perfect for classic cocktails and jazz music.
A stylish oasis in the industrial heart of Docklands, where "urban jungle" aesthetics meet the glamour of a modern conservatory. The bar's interior captivates with the play of light through floor-to-ceiling windows, an abundance of live greenery, and elegant chandeliers. Here you can enjoy a signature cocktail on the spacious terrace or grab spicy Mexican tacos before a major show at the neighboring 3Arena. It's a place where rough brick walls are softened by the delicacy of flowers, and the evening always promises to be vibrant and unforgettable.