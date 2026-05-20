The Glasshouse Dublin in Dublin

About

A stylish oasis in the industrial heart of Docklands, where "urban jungle" aesthetics meet the glamour of a modern conservatory. The bar's interior captivates with the play of light through floor-to-ceiling windows, an abundance of live greenery, and elegant chandeliers. Here you can enjoy a signature cocktail on the spacious terrace or grab spicy Mexican tacos before a major show at the neighboring 3Arena. It's a place where rough brick walls are softened by the delicacy of flowers, and the evening always promises to be vibrant and unforgettable.