Luxury villas in Dublin
A home is first and foremost a place for calm living and genuine retreat. Gentle architecture, green surroundings, and a welcoming atmosphere offer comfort without any sense of excess.
What we offer
Dublin lends itself naturally to residences with architectural character and a genuine sense of home. Our selection includes both contemporary properties and period residences where original details remain part of the appeal.
- Private rentals for extended stays, family visits, and business travel.
- Acquisition options considered through condition, layout, and neighbourhood quality.
- Homes with gardens, fireplaces, original interiors, and other distinctive architectural features.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Irish villa living is closely associated with greenery, architecture, and a sense of quiet that becomes especially valuable in a private residence.
- Dalkey combines coastal scenery, historic houses, and sweeping views across Dublin Bay.
- Killiney offers wooded slopes, substantial homes, and one of the most prestigious residential settings around the capital.
- Ballsbridge provides elegant architecture, a diplomatic atmosphere, and excellent access to central Dublin.
- Foxrock is characterised by spacious private houses, mature gardens, and a refined suburban rhythm.
Additional services
Dublin can serve as the starting point for private cultural journeys, culinary discoveries, and tailored escapes across Ireland.
- Bespoke excursions with private guides to coastal landscapes, castles, and country estates.
- Restaurant recommendations, historic pubs, and private whiskey tastings.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles for journeys throughout Ireland.
- Helicopter arrangements for longer trips and truly memorable experiences.
Why choose us
Our approach combines thoughtful selection, clear communication, and a practical understanding of what makes a short or extended stay genuinely comfortable.
- Properties are matched to the client’s lifestyle rather than selected purely by listing specifications.
- We arrange restaurants, cultural experiences, excursions, and private occasions.
- Owners, local providers, and additional services can be coordinated through one team.
- Support remains available after check-in whenever further assistance is needed.
Services for villa owners
A property’s individual character can be a commercial advantage, making both its presentation and daily care important. Versently handles the operational side so the owner can remain focused on the bigger picture.
- Professional property presentation for international exposure.
- Guest arrivals and tenant communication.
- Property condition monitoring and scheduled maintenance.
- Resale preparation or rental strategy review.
Transaction security guarantee
A buyer should have a complete picture of the property before making a commitment.
- Review of available property information, legal status, and supporting documentation.
- Identification of contractual provisions requiring clarification or further negotiation.
- Coordination of professional review by appropriately qualified specialists.