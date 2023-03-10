Luxury yachts for rent in Dublin
Fresh sea air and an open coastline invite you to slow down and leave the schedule behind. A private yacht offers a beautiful way to spend the day with family and friends or enjoy a quieter escape.
What we offer
A yacht charter offers a more relaxed way to enjoy the coast, with the programme shaped around the weather, occasion, and pace you prefer.
- Compact vessels for shorter cruises and intimate groups.
- Larger yachts for longer journeys and family outings.
- Catering, drinks, and onboard hospitality arranged to suit the occasion.
- Selected options for private celebrations and evening events.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
The sea sets the mood naturally, while thoughtful hospitality keeps that feeling intact throughout the journey. From a warm drink on a cool afternoon to dinner later in the evening, everything unfolds without rush.
- Hot drinks, seasonal dishes, and comfortable table settings can reflect the time of year.
- Leisure areas remain quiet and inviting, particularly during longer coastal journeys.
- Smaller groups can enjoy a more personalised setting with music, dinner, and a tailored evening atmosphere.
Additional services
The weather and changing daylight can influence a day on the water, making flexibility particularly valuable. The experience can shift naturally between the interior and open deck without losing its character.
- A comfortable indoor dining setting enhanced with soft textiles and atmospheric lighting.
- A selection of Irish cheeses, seafood, pastries, and other local produce.
- Live acoustic music for an intimate evening.
- A restaurant reservation or another carefully chosen destination for the continuation of the day ashore.
Routes and destinations
Dublin Bay is compact enough for a relaxed charter yet varied enough to create several distinct coastal itineraries. The shoreline between Dún Laoghaire and Howth offers changing scenery, with Dalkey Island and Ireland’s Eye adding natural points of interest.
- Dublin to Dún Laoghaire — an easy transition from the city towards the historic harbour.
- Dún Laoghaire to Dalkey Island — a shorter coastal route overlooking Killiney Bay.
- Dún Laoghaire to Howth — a longer crossing through Dublin Bay with views of the northern coastline.
- Howth and Ireland’s Eye — a scenic outing around Howth Head and the island’s rocky shoreline.
Yachts for special occasions
A private cruise creates a more intimate atmosphere for occasions centred around conversation and time spent together. Smaller groups can enjoy the freedom of a yacht without the formality of a conventional event venue.
- A celebratory dinner for family or close friends, accompanied by a carefully selected menu and drinks.
- An evening gathering for wedding guests or relatives following a larger family celebration.
- A private meeting for partners or colleagues in a setting far removed from the office or a traditional restaurant.
The water brings a quieter rhythm to familiar celebrations and leaves more room for genuine connection.