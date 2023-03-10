Luxury cars for rent in Edinburgh
A luxury vehicle connects Edinburgh’s historic centre, prestigious hotels, and the scenic destinations beyond the city with greater ease. The right car can be selected for business travel, private excursions, or an extended Scottish itinerary.
What we offer
Here, the car can be part of the journey itself rather than simply a way to move between destinations. Premium rental makes it possible to combine Edinburgh with longer drives through Scotland without compromising on comfort.
- Bentley Continental GT and other grand touring models suit those who enjoy the road as much as the destination.
- A spacious luxury SUV is a practical choice for Highland routes, extended drives, and travel with substantial luggage.
- Executive vehicles provide a polished solution for business appointments, formal occasions, and evening events.
- A private chauffeur can accompany the itinerary, including pre-arranged stops and sightseeing routes.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
Longer Scottish journeys place greater value on comfort behind the wheel than a typical city itinerary. A professional chauffeur lets you use that time for work, relaxation, or conversation while keeping the route entirely personal.
- Airport and railway station transfers with direct collection to your accommodation.
- Private journeys to the Highlands, country estates, and luxury hotels along a pre-arranged route.
- Chauffeur service for weddings, formal evenings, and other private occasions.
Additional services
Travel beyond the city can be organised around individual interests and a preferred pace. Additional services are also available for events and professional productions.
- Bespoke Scottish itineraries featuring castles, private estates, and scenic routes.
- Vehicles for film shoots, advertising projects, and cultural events.
- Transportation arrangements for private dinners, receptions, and exclusive gatherings.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
A premium vehicle should remain comfortable and dependable both in the city and on longer journeys. Regular maintenance and technical monitoring help maintain the required standard. The selected vehicle is checked before every rental.
Rent for special occasions
Edinburgh’s historic atmosphere lends itself naturally to occasions where style and presentation matter.
- Theatre and concert evenings.
- Formal dinners and private receptions.
- Special journeys during cultural festivals.
- Countryside trips connected with private events.
A premium vehicle complements the evening without competing with the occasion itself.