Private jet for rent in Edinburgh
Private aviation combines precise travel arrangements with a genuinely private atmosphere. Time in the air can be devoted to work, relaxation, or conversation without having to adapt to the pace of a commercial flight.
What we offer
A bespoke charter makes it easy to combine time in the Scottish capital with destinations across the UK and further afield. The format is particularly useful when an itinerary includes several locations that would otherwise require complicated connections.
- UK flights for business appointments and private travel.
- Charter journeys to international festivals, sporting events, and private occasions.
- Direct private routes to Europe and North America without unnecessary connections.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Thoughtful hospitality creates a private, comfortable environment throughout the flight. Each element of the service can be adapted to the purpose and character of the journey.
- Personalised dining and refreshments without the limitations of standard airline service.
- A quiet setting for reading, working, or relaxing.
- The option of arranging a dedicated flight attendant.
- Attentive crew prepared to accommodate individual passenger requests.
Additional services
- Bespoke journeys through Scotland, including castles, estates, and distinctive countryside locations.
- Access arrangements for cultural events, festival programmes, and private experiences.
- Country houses or apartments selected for comfort and privacy.
- Concierge assistance with restaurants, whisky tastings, and other local experiences.
These services extend the journey beyond the city and offer a more personal way to discover Scotland. Routes can be shaped around history, landscapes, gastronomy, or whatever interests the traveller most.
Directions and routes
Scotland’s historic capital combines an international business scene with easy access to the country’s scenic regions, allowing private itineraries to take very different forms.
- Flights timed precisely around business engagements and cultural events.
- Private journeys linking several parts of the United Kingdom within one itinerary.
- Routes to London, Dublin, and other European capitals.
- Seasonal and long-haul travel to the Mediterranean, the United States, and Canada.
Why choose us
Private aviation is particularly well suited to journeys that combine business with cultural events, country retreats, or several days exploring Scotland.
- The itinerary can be shaped around a festival, corporate occasion, private dinner, or individually designed programme.
- Country estates, golf clubs, and more secluded destinations can be incorporated into the wider journey.
- International guests can have accommodation and local experiences arranged as part of one coherent stay.
- The client’s time remains the central consideration when coordinating every element of the trip.
Safety and standards
The northern climate and rapidly changing weather call for particular care when planning private flights.
- Weather conditions are assessed with changes along the route taken into account.
- Aircraft technical condition is reviewed against the requirements of the proposed flight.
- Operators and crews are considered in light of current aviation regulations and professional qualifications.
Safety then becomes an unobtrusive part of the experience, leaving you free to discover Edinburgh’s history, atmosphere, and dramatic Scottish surroundings.