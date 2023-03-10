Luxury yachts for rent in Edinburgh
The North Sea, crisp air, and dramatic coastal scenery create an atmosphere best appreciated from the deck. A private cruise offers a memorable setting for leisure, a special occasion, or a journey along the coast.
What we offer
The experience centres on coastal scenery, open water, and a chance to step away from the usual rhythm of the city.
- Yachts for coastal cruising and relaxed daytime journeys.
- Evening outings with dinner and uninterrupted views along the route.
- Vessels for families, small groups, and private celebrations.
- Longer charters for individually planned coastal itineraries.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Northern waters call for a little more warmth and care, while the experience itself remains relaxed and welcoming. The aim is to feel comfortable without losing the sense of being genuinely at sea.
- Hearty regional dining, warming beverages, and fireside-inspired hospitality bring extra comfort to northern journeys.
- Cabins and interior areas remain polished and peaceful throughout the journey.
- Special evenings can be shaped around music, dinner, and a more intimate atmosphere.
Additional services
A memorable evening rarely needs a long list of extras. A well-chosen bottle, thoughtful table setting, music, and a destination afterwards can be enough to make the experience feel entirely personal.
- Wine and beverage selection tailored to the dinner and the guests’ preferences.
- Flowers, a celebration cake, or a carefully chosen gift arranged for a special occasion.
- Intimate live music suited to the size and mood of the gathering.
- Chauffeur service for continuing the evening after returning ashore.
Routes and destinations
Edinburgh’s maritime setting opens into the Firth of Forth, where bridges, islands, cliffs, and open water replace the city’s urban panorama. A shorter charter can focus on the bridges, while a longer outing reaches further into the estuary.
- Edinburgh to the Forth Bridges — a scenic route towards the famous bridges with broad views across the Firth of Forth.
- North Queensferry and Inchcolm Island — an island excursion with views of Inchcolm Abbey.
- Inchcolm and the Firth of Forth islands — a quieter itinerary built around open water and island scenery.
- Towards Bass Rock — a longer eastern outing for favourable conditions and guests looking for a more expansive day at sea.
Yachts for special occasions
The northern coastline lends itself to occasions with a quieter, more understated character. Several hours on board can become an integral part of an important day.
- A family lunch or anniversary celebration followed by a relaxed cruise around the Firth of Forth.
- A romantic photography session using the open water, islands, and coastal scenery as a natural backdrop.
- An evening with friends following a wedding or another milestone, accompanied by drinks, music, and light dining.
The coastal landscape gives the occasion a strong sense of place without overwhelming its natural character.