Loggia Roof Bar in Florence
About
A stylish rooftop bar on the top floor of Palazzo Guadagni in the Oltrarno district, Loggia Roof Bar is perfect for upscale cocktails with panoramic views over Florence.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine list
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Piazza Santo Spirito, 9, 50125 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00