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Loggia Roof Bar in Florence

Loggia Roof Bar

About

A stylish rooftop bar on the top floor of Palazzo Guadagni in the Oltrarno district, Loggia Roof Bar is perfect for upscale cocktails with panoramic views over Florence.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine list
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wi-Fi

Contacts

Piazza Santo Spirito, 9, 50125 Firenze FI
+390552658376

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00