La Petite in Florence
About
A cozy and stylish bar in the center of Florence, SE·STO on Arno Rooftop Bar is popular among those seeking an elegant yet unpretentious atmosphere, combining modern design with Italian charm, a terrace for warm weather, and a perfect setting for aperitivo or late-night drinks.
Features
Коктейльная карта
Винная карта
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Тихая обстановка
Посадочные места
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Можно с животными
Contacts
Via Pellicceria, 30/R, 50121 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 02:00
Tuesday11:30 - 02:00
Wednesday11:30 - 02:00
Thursday11:30 - 02:00
Friday11:30 - 02:00
Saturday11:30 - 02:00
Sunday11:30 - 02:00