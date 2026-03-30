Angel Roofbar & Dining in Florence
About
A stylish rooftop restaurant and bar atop Hotel Calimala in the heart of Florence, Angel Roofbar & Dining is known for its stunning views of the Florence Cathedral, Palazzo Vecchio, and the historic city center.
Features
Терраса
Посадочные места
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Бронирование столов
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Можно с животными
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Via Calimala, 2, 50123 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 23:00
Thursday 17:00 - 23:00
Friday 17:00 - 23:00
Saturday 17:00 - 23:00
Sunday 17:00 - 23:00