Leonardo Interactive Museum Florence in Florence
About
An engaging interactive museum dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, where visitors explore his genius through working models of his inventions. The museum features 50–60 interactive machines, reproductions of his artworks, 3D holograms, and VR experiences — all designed to be touched and operated.
Features
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Via dei Servi, 66r, 50122 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 19:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 19:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 19:00
Thursday 10:00 - 19:00
Friday 10:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:30 - 19:30
Sunday09:30 - 19:00