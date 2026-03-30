Il Molino di Grace in Florence
About
A winery in the heart of Chianti Classico near Panzano in Chianti (about 30 km from Florence), Fontodi Winery is known for its elegant Sangiovese wines, with a strong focus on biodynamics and terroir.
Features
Парковка
Можно с животными
Wi-Fi
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Localita' Il Volano, SP di Lucarelli, 50022 Panzano In Chianti FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:30
Tuesday10:00 - 18:30
Wednesday10:00 - 18:30
Thursday10:00 - 18:30
Friday10:00 - 18:30
Saturday10:00 - 18:30