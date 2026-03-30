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Ora d'Aria in Florence

Ora d'Aria

About

A restaurant serving modern Tuscan cuisine under the guidance of chef Marco Stabile, Ora d’Aria offers tasting menus — one focused on meat and the other on fish and seafood.

Features

Вегетарианские блюда
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Валет-паркинг
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Можно с животными

Contacts

Via dei Georgofili, 11R, 50100 Firenze FI
+390552001699
www.oradariaristorante.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 22:00
Tuesday18:30 - 22:00
Wednesday18:30 - 22:00
Thursday18:30 - 22:00
Friday18:30 - 22:00
Saturday18:30 - 22:00
Sunday18:30 - 22:00