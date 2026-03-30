Ora d'Aria in Florence
About
A restaurant serving modern Tuscan cuisine under the guidance of chef Marco Stabile, Ora d’Aria offers tasting menus — one focused on meat and the other on fish and seafood.
Features
Вегетарианские блюда
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Валет-паркинг
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Можно с животными
Contacts
Via dei Georgofili, 11R, 50100 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 22:00
Tuesday18:30 - 22:00
Wednesday18:30 - 22:00
Thursday18:30 - 22:00
Friday18:30 - 22:00
Saturday18:30 - 22:00
Sunday18:30 - 22:00