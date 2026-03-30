Profile
RU

Atto di Vito Mollica in Florence

Atto di Vito Mollica

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant offering refined contemporary Italian cuisine, where chef Vito Mollica reinterprets traditional Tuscan flavors with modern techniques, seasonal ingredients, and an elegant, creative approach.

Features

Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Salotto Portinari Bistrot di Vito Mollica, Via del Corso, 6, 50122 Firenze FI
+390555353555
www.attodivitomollica.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 19:00 - 22:30
Thursday 19:00 - 22:30
Friday 19:00 - 22:30
Saturday 19:00 - 22:30
Sunday 19:00 - 22:30