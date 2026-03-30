Atto di Vito Mollica in Florence
About
A Michelin-starred restaurant offering refined contemporary Italian cuisine, where chef Vito Mollica reinterprets traditional Tuscan flavors with modern techniques, seasonal ingredients, and an elegant, creative approach.
Features
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Salotto Portinari Bistrot di Vito Mollica, Via del Corso, 6, 50122 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 19:00 - 22:30
Thursday 19:00 - 22:30
Friday 19:00 - 22:30
Saturday 19:00 - 22:30
Sunday 19:00 - 22:30