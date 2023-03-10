Luxury cars for rent in Florence
A premium car offers an elegant and comfortable way to experience Florence and the landscapes of Tuscany. It is an excellent choice for business travel, private excursions, wine-focused itineraries, or several days exploring beyond the city.
What we offer
Different parts of a Tuscan itinerary call for different kinds of mobility. Elegant city travel, countryside drives, and private occasions can all be arranged within one premium rental service.
- Refined sedans and coupés work well for hotel transfers, business appointments, and evening occasions.
- Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover, and similar premium SUVs provide greater flexibility for drives through the Tuscan countryside.
- Chauffeur-driven journeys to Fiesole, Siena, San Gimignano, and other destinations can include flexible stops along the way.
- Special-event vehicles are available for weddings, private dinners, and other occasions where presentation matters.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A private chauffeur is particularly valuable when several hours on the road become part of the journey itself. Routes can be shaped around personal interests rather than group excursions or fixed schedules.
- Private drives through Tuscany with stops selected according to your preferences.
- Transfers to countryside hotels, private residences, and restaurants outside the city centre.
- A chauffeur and vehicle can be arranged for a full day of individual travel throughout the region.
Additional services
A premium vehicle becomes particularly valuable when a trip revolves around art, wine, and private places beyond conventional sightseeing. Additional services help shape such days without unnecessary logistical planning.
- Bespoke Tuscan routes featuring wineries, historic estates, and smaller towns.
- Vehicles for wedding productions, fashion projects, and private events.
- Local concierge assistance for selected cultural and culinary experiences.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
The quality of a journey begins well before the client enters the vehicle. Cars receive regular technical maintenance and are checked for readiness before delivery. Professional chauffeurs are available for chauffeur-driven services.
Rent for special occasions
In a city defined by art and culture, the vehicle can become part of an especially memorable day.
- Private occasions connected with art and fashion.
- Formal dinners at historic residences.
- Executive transportation during cultural events.
- Special journeys beyond Florence for private occasions.
A carefully chosen vehicle keeps the entire experience elegant from arrival to the final moment.