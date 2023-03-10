Luxury villas in Florence
A beautiful home can feel almost like a work of art. Refined materials, Italian interiors, and an unhurried rhythm of life create surroundings meant to be appreciated every day.
What we offer
Villa living around Florence brings together the pleasures of an unhurried Italian lifestyle and a remarkable sense of aesthetic harmony. We focus on properties where architecture, gardens, and interiors form a coherent whole.
- Historic villas with classical interiors, landscaped gardens, and distinctive architectural details.
- Private rentals for extended holidays, family stays, and special occasions.
- Acquisition opportunities selected around property condition, personal preferences, and long-term ownership goals.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
A Florentine villa is at its most distinctive when historic architecture, Tuscan scenery, and privacy become part of everyday life.
- Settignano offers hillside villas, mature gardens, historic character, and views across Florence.
- Poggio Imperiale is known for prestigious historic residences and exceptionally green surroundings.
- Bellosguardo combines panoramic views with olive groves and the atmosphere of a private Tuscan estate.
- Fiesole provides detached villas among the hills, overlooking Florence and the wider Tuscan landscape.
Additional services
Florence lends itself to a deeply personal exploration of Italian art, cuisine, craftsmanship, and Tuscan traditions.
- Private guides for museums, artisan workshops, and historic districts.
- Bespoke winery visits and private tastings across Tuscany.
- Personal chefs for villa dinners and intimate occasions.
- Chauffeur-driven journeys through Tuscan towns and countryside estates.
Why choose us
In a city shaped by art and culture, the right choice depends less on quantity and more on how precisely the experience matches the client.
- Recommendations take into account interests in art, architecture, gastronomy, and private leisure.
- We manage communication with owners and local partners through one coordinated team.
- Cultural programmes, restaurants, Tuscan excursions, and private occasions can all be arranged.
- Key accommodation terms are clarified in advance, allowing clients to make decisions with confidence.
Services for villa owners
A historic villa should remain attractive to guests without losing the qualities that make it distinctive. Versently supports both commercial performance and the standard of the guest experience.
- International promotion aimed at private travellers seeking a Tuscan retreat.
- House, garden, and supporting facilities management.
- Property viewings and negotiations with prospective buyers.
- Seasonal rental strategy tailored to the character of the residence.
Transaction security guarantee
Historic and architecturally significant villas require the same level of care in their legal arrangements as in the transaction itself.
- Review of documentation confirming the owner’s or representative’s authority over the property.
- Clarification of obligations relating to preservation, maintenance, and tenant responsibility.
- Coordination of the transaction sequence from contract agreement through final payment.