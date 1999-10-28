Maximilian

About

I once spent an entire Saturday arguing with a gallerist on Braubachstraße about whether a blank canvas hanging in his window was art or a mistake — we ended up closing the place down over wine. My passion is finding Frankfurt's cultural pulse beyond the obvious, from raw off-space exhibitions in Sachsenhausen basements to the quieter rooms of the Städel that most people walk straight past. I know exactly when to arrive, who to talk to, and how to turn an evening around art into something you'll actually remember.