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RU

Bar Helium in Frankfurt

Bar Helium

About

A modern bar with a cozy atmosphere, known for its original cocktails and regular themed evenings. Ideal for gatherings with friends and relaxed downtime.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Bleidenstraße 7, 60311 Frankfurt am Main
+4969287035

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 01:00
Tuesday11:00 - 01:00
Wednesday11:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday11:00 - 03:00
Saturday11:00 - 03:00
Sunday11:00 - 01:00