Kiwi’s — Café, Bar & Restaurant in Frankfurt
About
A place with international cuisine and a modern interior. The menu includes cocktails, snacks, and full meals. Perfect for dinners and evening meet-ups.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Schillerstraße 10, 60313 Frankfurt am Main
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 03:00
Tuesday11:00 - 03:00
Wednesday11:00 - 03:00
Thursday11:00 - 03:00
Friday11:00 - 03:30
Saturday11:00 - 03:30
Sunday11:00 - 02:00