We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Hunky Dory Bar in Frankfurt

Hunky Dory Bar

About

A stylish bar with a relaxed atmosphere and a wide selection of cocktails. It hosts parties and themed events, offering the perfect spot for unwinding.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Baseler Str. 10, 60329 Frankfurt am Main
+496927240111

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 01:00
Tuesday19:00 - 01:00
Wednesday19:00 - 01:00
Thursday19:00 - 01:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00