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RU

Mon Amie Maxi in Frankfurt

Mon Amie Maxi

About

A café and restaurant with a diverse menu featuring both local and international dishes, with special attention to vegetarian and vegan options. The space is decorated in a modern style with cozy elements.

Features

Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Bockenheimer Landstraße 31, 60325 Frankfurt am Main
+496971402121

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00