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Occhio d’Oro in Frankfurt

Occhio d’Oro

About

Immerse yourself in the world of Mediterranean magic. Every bite here is a symphony of fresh, seasonal ingredients. Delicate pastas, seafood, and exclusive desserts create culinary works of art.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Flemings Selection Hotel Frankfurt-City, Eschenheimer Tor 2, 60318 Frankfurt am Main
+4969989728500

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00