The Sakai in Frankfurt
About
A Japanese restaurant focused on fresh ingredients. The menu features sushi, ramen, and other Japanese dishes. The space is decorated in a modern style with elements of Japanese culture.
Features
Vegan dishes
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Seating
Contacts
Hedderichstraße 69, 60596 Frankfurt am Main
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:00
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00