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RU

The Sakai in Frankfurt

The Sakai

About

A Japanese restaurant focused on fresh ingredients. The menu features sushi, ramen, and other Japanese dishes. The space is decorated in a modern style with elements of Japanese culture.

Features

Vegan dishes
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Seating

Contacts

Hedderichstraße 69, 60596 Frankfurt am Main
+496989990330

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:00
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00