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RU

Bidlabu in Frankfurt

Bidlabu

About

A restaurant with a cozy atmosphere and diverse cuisine, where local and international dishes focus on the quality of ingredients. Suitable for family gatherings and informal dinners.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Kleine Bockenheimer Str. 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main
+496995648784

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday18:00 - 22:00