Bidlabu in Frankfurt
About
A restaurant with a cozy atmosphere and diverse cuisine, where local and international dishes focus on the quality of ingredients. Suitable for family gatherings and informal dinners.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Kleine Bockenheimer Str. 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday18:00 - 22:00