Maindiner in Frankfurt
About
Style and taste in the heart of Frankfurt. The menu combines the best culinary traditions of Europe and international trends. Each season unveils a new gastronomic adventure, complemented by a rich selection of wines.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Hainer Weg 29, 60599 Frankfurt am Main
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 23:00
Wednesday17:30 - 23:00
Thursday17:30 - 23:00
Friday17:30 - 23:00
Saturday17:30 - 23:00
Sunday17:30 - 23:00