Villa Merton in Frankfurt
About
Masterpieces of European and international cuisine using only the finest, freshest ingredients. Comfort and elegance meet in every dish, inspired by tradition and modernity.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Am Leonhardsbrunn 12, 60487 Frankfurt am Main
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday17:00 - 22:30