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RU

Villa Merton in Frankfurt

Villa Merton

About

Masterpieces of European and international cuisine using only the finest, freshest ingredients. Comfort and elegance meet in every dish, inspired by tradition and modernity.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Am Leonhardsbrunn 12, 60487 Frankfurt am Main
+4969703033

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday17:00 - 22:30