Main Tower Restaurant & Lounge in Frankfurt
About
Frankfurt’s highlight in the clouds: panoramic views, exquisite European and international cuisine featuring seafood, meat delicacies, and vegetarian masterpieces.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Neue Mainzer Str. 52-58, 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00