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RU

Carmelo Greco in Frankfurt

Carmelo Greco

About

A contemporary restaurant offering a creative interpretation of Italian cuisine. The menu features pasta, risotto, and seafood. The interior is modern with classic elements.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Ziegelhüttenweg 1-3, 60598 Frankfurt am Main
+496960608967

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday18:30 - 22:00