Restaurant Goldmund in the Literaturhaus in Frankfurt
About
This restaurant, adorned with a literary atmosphere, offers German cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal and local ingredients that provide gastronomic delight.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Schöne Aussicht 2, 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00