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Restaurant Goldmund in the Literaturhaus in Frankfurt

Restaurant Goldmund in the Literaturhaus

About

This restaurant, adorned with a literary atmosphere, offers German cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal and local ingredients that provide gastronomic delight.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Schöne Aussicht 2, 60311 Frankfurt am Main
+496921085985

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00