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RU

Restaurant Sorriso in Frankfurt

Restaurant Sorriso

About

An Italian restaurant with traditional cuisine offering pasta, pizza, and seafood. The interior features warm tones, creating a comfortable atmosphere for dining.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Oppenheimer Landstraße 49, 60596 Frankfurt am Main
+496966408861

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 23:00
Wednesday18:00 - 23:00
Thursday18:00 - 23:00
Friday18:00 - 23:00
Saturday18:00 - 23:00