Julien Moreau

About

There's a basement bar on the left bank where the door looks like nothing — no sign, no velvet rope — and I've spent more nights than I can count watching Geneva shed its banker suit and actually come alive in there. I know the people who run the city's most sought-after private events, from lakeside terraces in July to candlelit winter gatherings in places most residents don't even know exist. My passion is connecting people to that Geneva — the one that only reveals itself when you're with the right person.