About

I still remember the first time I stumbled into the Mamco on a rainy Tuesday and completely lost track of time between floors — that kind of accidental discovery is what I live for in Geneva. I know every gallery opening, every under-the-radar performance at the Théâtre de Poche, and the exact moment the Musée Rath transforms during a vernissage. My passion is connecting people to the art that actually moves them, whether that's contemporary Swiss design or a hidden atelier in Carouge that most locals haven't found yet.