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RU

Irma Neelima Khan

Geneva

Irma Neelima Khan

About

Hey, I’m Neelima! Based in Geneva as a UN youth advocate, I’m drawn to refined and inspiring environments. You’ll often find me at exclusive events like Geneva Watch Days, auctions, or haute jewelry exhibitions, anything that reflects craftsmanship and a touch of artistry. I have a natural appreciation for aesthetics, intellectual depth and ambition, which shapes how I spend my time. I seek experiences that feel a little rare and worth remembering. I prefer calm and genuine interactions.

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