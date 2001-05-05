About

I still remember the first time I had a proper longeole at a tiny bistro tucked behind the Plainpalais flea market — the kind of place with no sign and six tables, where the owner picks the wine for you. That moment taught me that Geneva's real food scene lives far beyond the lakeside terraces most people settle for, and I've spent years mapping every hidden gem, from the city's best fondue caves to the quietly brilliant chefs redefining Swiss-French cuisine. If you want to eat well here, I know exactly where to take you.