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L'Apothicaire Cocktail-Club in Geneva

L'Apothicaire Cocktail-Club

About

A stylish cocktail bar with the ambiance of an apothecary. The cozy interior and signature cocktails with unique ingredients create an intimate setting for evenings with friends or romantic dates.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Bd Georges-Favon 16, 1204 Genève
+41223281510

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:30 - 20:00
Tuesday07:30 - 20:00
Wednesday07:30 - 20:00
Thursday07:30 - 00:00
Friday07:30 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00