L'Apothicaire Cocktail-Club in Geneva
About
A stylish cocktail bar with the ambiance of an apothecary. The cozy interior and signature cocktails with unique ingredients create an intimate setting for evenings with friends or romantic dates.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Bd Georges-Favon 16, 1204 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:30 - 20:00
Tuesday07:30 - 20:00
Wednesday07:30 - 20:00
Thursday07:30 - 00:00
Friday07:30 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00