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RU

WYNWOOD in Geneva

WYNWOOD

About

A stylish establishment combining a restaurant and bar. The bright interior and cozy areas are suitable for friendly gatherings and business lunches, offering a variety of dishes and creative cocktails.

Features

Terrace
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Rue Dancet 17, 1205 Genève
+41223200347

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00