WYNWOOD in Geneva
About
A stylish establishment combining a restaurant and bar. The bright interior and cozy areas are suitable for friendly gatherings and business lunches, offering a variety of dishes and creative cocktails.
Features
Terrace
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Rue Dancet 17, 1205 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00