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RU

Oh No Lulu! in Geneva

Oh No Lulu!

About

A popular establishment in Geneva with a cozy atmosphere and diverse menu. The cocktail bar offers fresh ingredients and creative flavor combinations, including vegetarian options and a wide selection of cocktails.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Bd Georges-Favon 14, 1204 Genève

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 04:00
Saturday16:00 - 04:00
Sunday16:00 - 02:00