Oh No Lulu! in Geneva
About
A popular establishment in Geneva with a cozy atmosphere and diverse menu. The cocktail bar offers fresh ingredients and creative flavor combinations, including vegetarian options and a wide selection of cocktails.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Bd Georges-Favon 14, 1204 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 04:00
Saturday16:00 - 04:00
Sunday16:00 - 02:00