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Little Eminente Barrel in Geneva

Little Eminente Barrel

About

A cozy bar offering a unique culinary experience. The menu combines traditional and modern cuisine with a focus on local products. The interior creates a comfortable atmosphere for romantic dinners.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Rue du Lac 15, 1207 Genève
+41227007340

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00