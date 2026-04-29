L'Apothicaire Cocktail-Club in Geneva
About
A stylish cocktail bar with the ambiance of an apothecary. The cozy interior and signature cocktails with unique ingredients create an intimate setting for evenings with friends or romantic dates.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Можно с животными
Contacts
Bd Georges-Favon 16, 1204 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 07:30 - 20:00
Tuesday 07:30 - 20:00
Wednesday 07:30 - 20:00
Thursday 07:30 - 00:00
Friday 07:30 - 01:00
Saturday 16:00 - 01:00