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RU

L'Aparté in Geneva

L'Aparté

About

A stylish restaurant emphasizing local and international dishes. The cozy interior is suitable for romantic meetings or business lunches, with a focus on seasonal and fresh ingredients.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Cash

Contacts

Rue de Lausanne 43, 1201 Genève
+41229061460

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:45
Tuesday12:00 - 20:45
Wednesday12:00 - 20:45
Thursday12:00 - 20:45
Friday12:00 - 20:45