L'Aparté in Geneva
About
A stylish restaurant emphasizing local and international dishes. The cozy interior is suitable for romantic meetings or business lunches, with a focus on seasonal and fresh ingredients.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Cash
Contacts
Rue de Lausanne 43, 1201 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:45
Tuesday12:00 - 20:45
Wednesday12:00 - 20:45
Thursday12:00 - 20:45
Friday12:00 - 20:45