La Micheline in Geneva
About
A cozy bistro offering seasonal dishes made from local ingredients. Interpretations of French cuisine and an extensive wine list create a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
Av. de la Gare des Eaux-Vives 3, 1207 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00