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RU

La Micheline in Geneva

La Micheline

About

A cozy bistro offering seasonal dishes made from local ingredients. Interpretations of French cuisine and an extensive wine list create a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Av. de la Gare des Eaux-Vives 3, 1207 Genève
+41228400338

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00