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Café des Banques in Geneva

Café des Banques

About

A cozy café in the center of Geneva with a modern interior and classic elements. Ideal for meeting friends, offering coffee, cocktails, and light snacks in a friendly setting.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking

Contacts

Rue de Hesse 6, 1204 Genève
+41223114498

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00