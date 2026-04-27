Dans le Noir ? Genève in Geneva
About
A unique restaurant where diners eat in complete darkness. This experience focuses on the taste and aroma of the dishes, served by visually impaired staff. The evening is filled with elements of surprise.
Features
Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Contacts
Quai du Mont-Blanc 11, 1201 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday 18:30 - 23:00
Saturday 18:30 - 23:00