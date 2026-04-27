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RU

Dans le Noir ? Genève in Geneva

Dans le Noir ? Genève

About

A unique restaurant where diners eat in complete darkness. This experience focuses on the taste and aroma of the dishes, served by visually impaired staff. The evening is filled with elements of surprise.

Features

Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка

Contacts

Quai du Mont-Blanc 11, 1201 Genève
+41782658642
geneve.danslenoir.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday 18:30 - 23:00
Saturday 18:30 - 23:00